Sacai and Nike recently teamed up for another collection of LDV Waffle collabs, and all three sold out instantly, as expected.

Whether you were lucky enough to get your hands on the exclusive kicks, or if you struck out entirely, you'll want to enter StockX's Sacai Waffle Bundle ReStockX for the chance to win all three of the Sacai x Nike LDV Waffles for just a $1. The trio of colorways are "Summit White," "Black Anthracite," and "Pine Green/Multi-Color" - all of which are currently selling for upwards of $500 on StockX.

How to enter the Sacai LDV Waffle Bundle ReStockX is simple: From 12pm ET on Tuesday, September 17 through 12pm ET on Thursday, September 19th, residents in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and Denmark will be eligible to place a $1 bid on this page. A total of four winners (two in the US and two in Europe) will be selected to receive the three colorways in their choice of size. And if you don't win you won't be charged.

In other words, this is a free ticket to cash in on one of the hottest sneaker collabs of the year. Click here for more info.

