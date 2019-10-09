Nike and Japanese fashion label Sacai have a couple more Nike Blazer Mid collabs releasing later this month, following in the footsteps of the colorful Blazer Mids that dropped in May. Judging from the data on StockX, it looks like the upcoming ”Black/Wolf Grey/White” and “White/Wolf Grey,” are going to be a much more lucrative pickup for resellers.

The collaborative kicks, priced at $140, are set to release this Thursday, October 10 - and they are already selling for an average of $450 on StockX. To put this in perspective, the original "Legend Blue" and "Yellow/University Red" colorways carry an average resale price of $310.

Just like the first run of Sacai x Nike Blazers, the ”Black/Wolf Grey/White” and “White/Wolf Grey" colorways represent a combination of two iconic Nike sneakers - the Nike Dunk and Nike Blazer - fused together for a hybrid, double-themed design. Both come equipped with double tongues, shoelaces and swooshes with a co-branded Nike x Sacai logo on the heel tab.

Check out images of both pairs below, and click here to see how much they're selling for right now on StockX.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike