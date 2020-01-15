Nike and Japanese fashion label Sacai have more sneaker and apparel collabs in the pipeline, including another pack of LDWaffle colorways, as well as a brand new silhouette that has not yet released. The latter, reportedly dubbed the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle, is expected to debut in the Fall of 2020 for the retail price of $180.

According to sneaker source @PYLeaks, there are at least four different VaporWaffle colorways in the works, including "Tour Yellow/Stadium Green-Sail," "String/Black-Villain Red-Neptune Green," "Sail/Sport Fuchsia-Light Bone-Game Royal," and "Black/Summit White-Pure Platinum."

Just like the first run of Sacai x Nike LDWaffles and Blazers, it is believed that the upcoming VaporWaffle collabs will represent a combination of two iconic Nike sneakers, fused together for a hybrid, double-themed design.

For instance, the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle marries the Waffle Daybreak and LDV, while the Sacai x Nike Blazer Mid forges together the Nike Dunk and Blazer. We'll keep you posted as soon as we receive an early look at their latest project. In the meantime, click here to preview what to expect from the Sacai x Nike LD