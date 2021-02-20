With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on throughout the world, millions of people are on edge for what could possibly be next. Of course, vaccines have been rolling out across the world, and in about a year from now, it looks like everything will go back to normal. In the meantime, people are hypersensitive to new viruses, and this latest news coming out of Russia is only going to make people worry even more.

According to Al Jazeera, a new strain of the bird flu, H5N8, was found in a human for the very first time. This is a strain of the bird flu that has been found all throughout the world although this is the first time a human has actually contracted it.

The contamination reportedly took place at a poultry farm in Russia, with seven workers contracting the virus. Luckily, none of these workers saw any side effects, although it is still fairly scary to think about how a new virus has been transmitted from animals to humans.

It's yet another reminder that we need to be careful with what we interact with on a daily basis, and that cleanliness is the best course of action. Hopefully, the World Health Organization is able to get H5N8 under control.

