Russell Westbrook is one of the best players in the NBA, and now, it would appear that he wants out of Houston. Westbrook has only been with the Rockets for one season but as it stands, it looks like he has seen enough. Over the course of the past two days, there have been various rumors as to why he would want to leave, although Westbrook maintains it has nothing to do with James Harden.

As far as teams in contention for Westbrook, it would appear as though the only team being mentioned right now is the Charlotte Hornets. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, this is because many teams are scared of Westbrook's contract. Simply put, dealing Westbrook might prove to be a lot harder than originally believed.

“I’ve got bad news for him on both of those fronts,” Windhorst said. “New coach Stephen Silas has said he does not intend to change the offense very much. I’ve surveyed a significant part of the league today and I don’t think there’s a lot of interest in Russell Westbrook trades out there. Not because they don’t think he’s not much of a player, but because of his contract.”

If teams are unwilling to take on Westbrook's contract, then it is safe to say the Rockets wouldn't yield much of a return for the superstar. Considering what they gave up to acquire him, this could prove to be a difficult situation, moving forward.

Stay tuned for updates in regard to Westbrook's situation, as we will be sure to bring those to you.

