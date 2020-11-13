Just a couple of nights ago, the NBA world was sent into a frenzy after it was revealed that Russell Westbrook wanted out of Houston. The reporting came from numerous reputable sources, with Shams Charania of The Athletic being among them. Westbrook's desire to leave the Rockets appeared to be quite surprising, especially given his friendship with the likes of James Harden.

Yesterday, Westbrook celebrated his birthday among the drama and got some birthday wishes from the Rockets as well as Harden. Meanwhile, on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith made the claim that Westbrook no longer wanted to play with Harden. Late last night, after ESPN posted Smith's quote on their Instagram page, Westbrook decided to break his silence and refuted Stephen A's reporting, saying “This is completely fabricated. Y’all have a good night.”

With Westbrook's latest comments in mind, it remains ambiguous as to whether or not he really wants out of Houston. Players typically like to remain private in these situations, so it shouldn't be surprising that Westbrook would look to clear the air on social media.

In just a few days, it is expected that teams will be allowed to start making trades, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images