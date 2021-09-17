Russ Drops Another One With "When This Was All New"

Love him or hate him, Russ has built himself up into a genuine success story. No stranger to performing his vast catalog to thousands upon thousands of adoring fans, Russ has once again delivered a new addition to his repertoire. This time, he's tapping into his melancholic eighties bag with "When This Was New," a vibey new drop that paints a bittersweet picture of fading passion.

Though it's not quite so heavy on the bars as some of his material, Russ makes sure to keep himself sharp with a slick verse -- though in reality, it's the melodic sections that steal the show, effectively capturing his inner conflict. Fans of the once-declared Soundcloud King will likely vibe with "When This Was New," and who knows -- perhaps it might even signal a new style for the versatile artist.

Quotable Lyrics

Here I go, tryna do the most

Emotional damage, the bandaid's a boat or a Ghost

Yeah, I know that our problems are deeper than that

But you fucked up too though, I ease to the back

Just to peep where you at, let me see how you act

