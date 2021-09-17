mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Drops Another One With "When This Was All New"

Mitch Findlay
September 17, 2021 12:31
240 Views
33
1
2021 Russ My Way2021 Russ My Way
2021 Russ My Way

When This Was All New
Russ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Russ gets into his melancholic eighties bag on "When This Was New."


Love him or hate him, Russ has built himself up into a genuine success story. No stranger to performing his vast catalog to thousands upon thousands of adoring fans, Russ has once again delivered a new addition to his repertoire. This time, he's tapping into his melancholic eighties bag with "When This Was New," a vibey new drop that paints a bittersweet picture of fading passion. 

Though it's not quite so heavy on the bars as some of his material, Russ makes sure to keep himself sharp with a slick verse -- though in reality, it's the melodic sections that steal the show, effectively capturing his inner conflict. Fans of the once-declared Soundcloud King will likely vibe with "When This Was New," and who knows -- perhaps it might even signal a new style for the versatile artist.

Quotable Lyrics

Here I go, tryna do the most
Emotional damage, the bandaid's a boat or a Ghost
Yeah, I know that our problems are deeper than that
But you fucked up too though, I ease to the back
Just to peep where you at, let me see how you act

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  3
  1
  240
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Russ
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ Drops Another One With "When This Was All New"
33
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject