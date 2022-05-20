Rucci & RJMrLa Connect On "What If?"

We're not even halfway into 2022, and it's fair to say that Rucci might be one of the hardest-working rappers of the year. His musical output over these past few months is a testament to that. He delivered For My Dawgz 2, then slid through with Dawgshit before unleashing Dawgybone in late March. At this point, a new project is bound to arrive in the near future.

Until then, he's delivering even more heat for the fans. He came through this week with the release of his latest single, "What If?" ft. RJMrLA. The two rappers take turns reflecting on how the trajectory of their lives could've been altered if certain situations didn't occur while expressing gratitude for everything they've learned on their journey.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Plus, these racks are for my son 'cause he gon' be gifted

Mothafuck gifted, he gon' be great, he gon' be that n***a

What if my lil brother didn't survive that headshot

Real shit, what if I didn't have a step pops?

I don't say much, he taught me a lot, and that's the truth

