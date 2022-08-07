mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ron Suno Goes "Suno Mode"

Rex Provost
August 07, 2022 16:58
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Suno Mode
Ron Suno

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ron Suno has dropped some Drill heat.


Ron Suno is becoming a big figure in the New York Drill scene. The Bronx rapper has an unlikely story, having originally rose to fame through his comedic videos on social media and starting the #weavechallenge trend.

Suno always had his eyes on Drill, but he only began to get noticed for his music back in 2019 with the release of New Boss, a seven-song EP that carried the popular singles "Party on Jump" and "Sicko." He followed up the project in 2020 with Swag Like Mike, which boasted features from Fivio Foreign and Blueface. Last year, he dropped Jokes Up, which had collaborations with Fetty Wap and Sheff G.

Now, Suno's back with Suno Mode, a 15-song project with features from Kyle Richh, Money Man, Rowdy Rebel, and more. The project highlights Suno in his comfort zone, spitting in his raspy voice over trunk-rattling Drill beats. This is not to say that Suno doesn't stretch his abilities. On "What They Gon Say," which features Rowdy Rebel, Suno raps at a breakneck speed over anxious strings and a rollocking beat.

Check out the project below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Ron Suno Goes "Suno Mode"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject