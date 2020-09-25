A disturbing video is being circulated, showing former GOP Presidential nominee Ron Paul having a medical emergency in the middle of a live-stream.

The 85-year-old has confirmed that he's alright, sharing a photo from the hospital after he seemingly suffered a stroke.

"Message from Ron Paul: 'I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern'," tweeted Paul today, smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Paul was live-streaming his weekday Liberty Report, according to the New York Post, before he was hospitalized for "precautionary reasons". During the clip, the man he was speaking with seemed concerned, starting to ask a question: "Is Dr. Paul--," he says before stopping.

The video was first shared by Intelwave, who note that it could have been a blessing in disguise.

"Echoing the sentiment of one of my associates, I’m glad it happened live where someone noticed immediately and could get him medical help rather than it happening and him only being found hours later," wrote a tweet from the outlet.

Thankfully, Ron Paul is alright. It has not been confirmed whether he had a stroke. The YouTube stream has been taken down.

Paul has run for President three times, once as a Libertarian and twice as a Republican.

