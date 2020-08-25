Roddy Ricch has not only been killing the charts but he's also been minding his business. That's probably why Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was as appropriate as a title could get for his debut album. Though he's been stacking weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, it appears that he's readying a new project. The rapper was on Instagram Live, living his best life in a pool when he declared that he has a new album on the way and it will be out soon. "Album comin' soon as fuck," he said.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The supposed album that's on the way is a "masterpiece," according to the Compton rapper. In a recent interview with GQ, the rapper shared very few details surrounding his mysterious sophomore project, though he hyped it up heavily. His comments on Live are a contrast from what he said in the interview that was published two weeks ago. "Could I drop a new album right now? Yes. Will I? No," he said.

Clearly, he's changed his tune. It would be impressive if he dropped two albums within the span of a year. "It’s really not about it being ready or not ready. It’s more about the timing. I really just drop when I feel like it. The next album is going to be a full blown masterpiece. A real idea. A real body of work," he added.

Peep the clip below. We'll keep you posted on any more details surrounding the project.