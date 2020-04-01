Rod Wave Declares Himself "The Greatest" On New Record

We're only two days pout from the release of Rod Wave's next project, Pray 4 Love, a title that rings entirely true during these hard times. Ahead of its release, the rapper returned with a brand new single to uplift spirits titled, "The Greatest." Riding on a motivational theme, the rapper touches on the struggles he faced growing up before reaching the level of fame he's currently enjoying at these times and aspiring for bigger things. But even then, there are moments in the song where he touches on the paranoia and anxiety that he faces when contemplating what would happen if he lost everything he had now

"The Greatest" arrives a few weeks after he released the title track off of the forthcoming project. Pray 4 Love serves as the follow-up to November 2019's Ghetto Gospel executive produced by Kevin Gates.

Check out the Pray 4 Love tracklist below.

1. Pray 4 Love

2. To The Moon (Fuck The World)

3. Thief In The Night

4. Thug Life

5. I Remember

6. Rags2Riches

7. No Weakness

8. Roaming

9. The Greatest

10. Ribbon In The Sky

11. 5% Tints

12. Girl Of My Dreams

13. Dark Clouds

14. Thug Motivation

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't with the minimum wage

I ain't with the modern day slavery

Fuck is you sayin'?

Told them crackas, 'Fuck you, pay me'

Had to tell 'em 'Fuck you, pay me'

This rap shit a block

I guess it's back to the block

In the streets, runnin' 'round playin' hookie