Rockie Fresh Has A Point To Prove On "Slid Thru Just To Show You Whats Up"

Rockie Fresh found a unique pocket where he was able to teeter the lines of EDM and trap music without stepping too far outside of his own comfort zone. Even though he's not forcefully pushing music as a MMG member, his independent run has produced some incredible vibes over the past few years including Destination and July's Fresh Veggies 2 with Casey Veggies.

The rapper returned with his latest solo project titled, Slid Thru Just to Show You Whats Up. Boasting thirteen tracks in total, Rockie Fresh holds it down on his own for the most part with deeply personal bars while artists like Arin Ray, Wale, Charity, Backwood Jones, and 24hrs feature across the tracklist.

Check out Rockie Fresh's Slid Thru Just to Show You Whats Up below.