mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rockie Fresh Has A Point To Prove On "Slid Thru Just To Show You Whats Up"

Aron A.
October 03, 2020 12:52
215 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Slid Thru Just To Show You Whats Up
Rockie Fresh

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rockie Fresh enlists Wale, Arin Ray, and more for his new project, "Slid Thru Just to Show You Whats Up."


Rockie Fresh found a unique pocket where he was able to teeter the lines of EDM and trap music without stepping too far outside of his own comfort zone. Even though he's not forcefully pushing music as a MMG member, his independent run has produced some incredible vibes over the past few years including Destination and July's Fresh Veggies 2 with Casey Veggies.

The rapper returned with his latest solo project titled, Slid Thru Just to Show You Whats Up. Boasting thirteen tracks in total, Rockie Fresh holds it down on his own for the most part with deeply personal bars while artists like Arin Ray, Wale, Charity, Backwood Jones, and 24hrs feature across the tracklist.

Check out Rockie Fresh's Slid Thru Just to Show You Whats Up below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rockie Fresh Has A Point To Prove On "Slid Thru Just To Show You Whats Up"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject