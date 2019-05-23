The Rockets were caught using copyrighted music.
NBA fans were minding their own business this week when all of a sudden they realized the Houston Rockets Twitter account had been suspended on Monday. Fans weren't sure what happened as the suspension seemingly came out of nowhere. In a report from the Houston Chronicle, it was revealed that the suspension actually came in light of the fact that they were allegedly using copyrighted music in a few of their Twitter videos.
Today, the Rockets twitter account was reinstated, although it lost about 1 million followers in the process. They started Monday at 2.8 million but quickly went down to 1.91 million. The Rockets should get their followers back though as it usually takes a full 24 hours before a previously suspended account gets all of its followers.
"Twitter will respond to reports of alleged copyright infringement, such as allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted image as a profile or header photo, allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted video or image uploaded through our media hosting services, or Tweets containing links to allegedly infringing materials," explains Twitter in their copyright policy.
The Rockets Twitter account posted a GIF today in relation to their suspension, making mention of the fact that they're pretty happy that the whole thing has been resolved. If the team was still in the playoffs, this ban definitely would have been a bigger problem.