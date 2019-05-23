NBA fans were minding their own business this week when all of a sudden they realized the Houston Rockets Twitter account had been suspended on Monday. Fans weren't sure what happened as the suspension seemingly came out of nowhere. In a report from the Houston Chronicle, it was revealed that the suspension actually came in light of the fact that they were allegedly using copyrighted music in a few of their Twitter videos.

Today, the Rockets twitter account was reinstated, although it lost about 1 million followers in the process. They started Monday at 2.8 million but quickly went down to 1.91 million. The Rockets should get their followers back though as it usually takes a full 24 hours before a previously suspended account gets all of its followers.

"Twitter will respond to reports of alleged copyright infringement, such as allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted image as a profile or header photo, allegations concerning the unauthorized use of a copyrighted video or image uploaded through our media hosting services, or Tweets containing links to allegedly infringing materials," explains Twitter in their copyright policy.