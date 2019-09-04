While Marvel took an L after Spider-Man left the MCU, DC have been trying to ramp up for their upcoming films. The Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, has already received critical acclaim following its debut at the Venice International Film Festival -- although many others have pointed out its problematic premise. But along with the origin story of Batman's arch-nemesis is the story of Batman himself. Robert Pattinson is set to play Bruce Wayne but it appears as though there could be a crossover between Batman and The Joker in the near future.

Pattinson may have dropped a bomb on the future of the DCEU. Well, not really, but he certainly sparked speculation after his recent interview with Variety where he let something slip. The problem is that it was redacted from the published article.

"Pattinson won’t say whether he’s committed to additional “Batman” movies. “I don’t know anything,” he says. “I’ve got an idea how to do about four scenes, and then I’m working on the rest gradually.” At one point in our conversation, he offers a mundane comment about Joaquin Phoenix, who stars in “Joker” (a movie he hasn’t seen yet), before asking to retract it. “Oh s—,” he says, adding that he’s not accustomed to thinking about spoilers. “I definitely should not say that. I’m so used to pretty art-house movies, where you can watch the movie three times and still not know what it’s about.”

So after this interview dropped, people across Reddit and the internet at large speculated what this could mean. Why would Robert Pattinson retract a comment about Joaquin Phoenix? How would a crossover even happen? After all, Joker takes place in the 80s while Pattinson's Batman is set in modern time. Many simply assumed that he may have wanted to retract the comment because speculations from fans would occur.

Joker hits theatres on October 4th. The Batman is set to open on June 25th, 2021. Keep your eyes peeled.