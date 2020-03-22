Patriots owner Robert Kraft has taken out a full-page ad in Sunday's edition of the Tampa Bay Times to thank Tom Brady for his time as the Patriots' quarterback, according to ESPN.

Jim Rogash / Getty Images

"For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had," the ad reads. "When you arrived as a sixth-round pick -- and the best selection this franchise has ever made -- no one imagined all you'd accomplish or how much you'd soon mean to an entire region."

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL draft and went on to win six Super Bowl rings.

"Your passion for the game, competitiveness, and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships, and 17 division titles," the ad continues. "You’re now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you’ve accomplished on the field, but you’re an even better person."

Earlier this week, after months of rumors and hinting, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joins Tamps Bay as a 42-year-old quarterback entering his 21st season in the NFL. His statistics have yet to slow down, recording 24 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions in 2019.

"Take care of him. You got a great one," the message concludes.