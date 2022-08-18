LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recently came to an agreement on a two-year contract extension that pays LeBron $97.1 million. This is a great deal for LeBron as it also includes a player option that allows him to walk away in the final year. It is an especially attractive clause for LeBron when you consider how he desperately wants to play with Bronny in his final years.

As for General Manager Rob Pelinka, this was a deal that needed to get done. His tenure with the team has been spotty at times, and many were expecting him to close the deal. Today, Pelinka had a victory lap of sorts as he issued a statement regarding the signing. As you can see below, Pelinka is beyond excited to have LeBron back, especially because of the leadership he provides.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“LeBron is a generational basketball player who has proven to be even more impactful as a human being,” Pelinka said. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with him, ensuring he’s a driving force of Lakers culture for years to come. The Lakers platform has proved again and again to be an ideal place for the game’s all-time greats to thrive and achieve. We are thankful LeBron has experienced the power of that. With his transcendent talent, unrivaled passion, and dedication to causing powerful change in our society, LeBron continues to cement his legacy in Los Angeles and around the globe.”

This is a deal that will most certainly work for both sides, and it will be interesting to see how the Lakers accommodate LeBron over the next few years in terms of personnel and roster decisions.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA world.