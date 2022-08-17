LeBron James is considered to be a billionaire, which is pretty impressive when you consider how he is still playing basketball. Most billionaire athletes only attain that kind of wealth once they have retired. LeBron on the other hand has been able to play high-level basketball all while securing various brand deals and business endeavors.

Today, LeBron made himself that much richer as he signed a $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers that could become $111 million if the salary cap goes up by a large amount. This deal is for two years, and LeBron has the option to back out of the deal in the second year.

This is a massive contract for LeBron as it now makes him the highest-paid player in NBA history. As Adrian Wojnarowski reports, LeBron has now made over $532 million in guaranteed money, which puts him above Kevin Durant. Of course, Durant came into the league a bit after James which has allowed him to benefit more from the large contracts we see today. Either way, this is a massive accomplishment for LeBron, who continues to be one of the best players in the entire league.

While it remains to be seen how the Lakers will perform over the next few seasons, it is clear that they will continue to have one of the greatest superstars in the history of the league.