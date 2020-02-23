Rob Liefeld, a famous comic book writer and artist behind Cable and Deadpool, is coming under fire for his reaction to the new Birds of Prey movie.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Some fans consider his remarks to be sexist, taking them to mean that he wants Harley Quinn to show more skin. According to Uproxx, in three, now-deleted tweets, he wrote, "Next time, more punk rock, less happy meal," followed by, "The Ronald McDonald look on Harley, not so much. Stick with the winning punk rock formula. Visual design and costuming matter," and finishing with "The Deborah Harry inspired Harley is amazing. This is a great look for the character and for Margot."

He later clarified his statements in an interview with LRM Online:

“I regret what I did not say and I should have been more blunt. [Birds of Prey] looks like a bad Joel Schumacher continuation of the aesthetic from Batman and Robin (1998). That’s what it looks like to my eyes. I don’t think the Joel Schumacher aesthetic is one that I would pursue in a movie right now.”

Margot Robbie voiced her displeasure with the original Harley Quinn outfit during an interview with the New York Times saying, “As Margot, no, I don’t like wearing that. I’m eating burgers at lunchtime, and then you go do a scene where you’re hosed down and soaking wet in a white T-shirt, it’s so clingy and you’re self-conscious about it”

Birds of Prey is in theaters now.