Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is joining the Fox Sports team as an NFL analyst, and his first gig will take place this Thursday, October 10 as the undefeated Patriots host the New York Giants.

Fox announced the Gronkowski will serve as an analyst on the pregame show, alongside Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Tony Gonzalez. Gronk, or rather someone on his PR team, issued the following statement on Tuesday regarding his move to TV.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports. For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

The Patriots enter their Week 6 matchup against the G-Men with an unblemished 5-0 record and the league's top defense. Through their first five games, the Pats' D has surrendered just two touchdowns and an average of 6.8 points per game.

The Giants, meanwhile, are sitting at 2-3 for the year, but they are 2-1 with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones under center. Patriots-Giants, airing on Fox, is scheduled to kickoff at 8:20pm ET but Gronk fans will want to tune in early to catch the pre-game antics.