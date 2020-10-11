Rittz Unleashes New Project "Picture Perfect"

If you've been waiting on new music from Rittz, the rapper returned with his latest body of work Picture Perfect on Friday. Laced with thirteen songs in total, the rapper enlists a slew of collaborators to bring it to life including Tech N9ne, who he was previously signed to, reaffirming that there's no bad blood between the two. The project also includes appearances from artists like Chris Webby, Doobie, Nawf6od, who appears on the previously released single, "Jesus Blanco," Twisted Insane, Canada's Merkules, Snak The Ripper, and more.

Picture Perfect marks Rittz only project released in 2020, following the string of drops that kept him busy throughout 2019 including Put A Crown On It, his first project since leaving Strange Music.

Unfortunately, we won't get to see Rittz rock these songs live for the foreseeable future but we're happy he came through with an album before the year came to a close.

Peep Picture Perfect below.