Rittz Details A "F***** Up Day" On His New Single

Aron A.
September 22, 2020 21:10
F***** Up Day
Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
Rittz releases his latest single off of his forthcoming project, "Picture Perfect."


When you come out of the Strange Music camp, you kind of have to be a skilled MC. Rittz has consistently proven that throughout his career, whether he's alongside Tech N9ne, one of the greatest to ever do it, or on his own with his label, Cli-N-Tel. He fulfilled his contractual obligations and launched his label a few years back, and truth be told, went ham in 2019 with the release of three projects.

Though we're inching towards the end of the year, Rittz is sliding through with his upcoming project, "Picture Perfect" in just a few weeks. After releasing the titular track, he dropped off the visuals for his new single, "F***** Up Day" as the second single. It's a promising effort that puts a lighthearted spin on Rittz' personal problems.

Quotable Lyrics
I woke up, I'm still drunk
I must've broke something, I'm sore
I must've fucked up for sure
Looks like my knuckles are busted
My knuckles scuffed with no skin
This ain't the first time 'cause the first is the worst
And I done it again

