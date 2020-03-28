mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rising R&B Star Giveon Releases "Take Time" EP

Aron A.
March 28, 2020 16:02
Take Time
Giveon

The rising R&B star who's toured with Snoh Alegra and recently appeared on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" has released his new project, "Take Time."


The next rising star out in R&B right now is Giveon. Recently appearing on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" and touring with Snoh Aalegra, he's back with his new project Take Time. With eight songs in total, the project includes production with a few top-tier producers from Toronto such as Sevn Thomas, Boi-1da, Wondagurl, and more.

"Creating Take Time was an emotional process for me. It’s a story being told. It’s a tale of a love story that went from sweet to sour and you can feel the love withering away lyrically and sonically as the project progresses. The main thing I want people to take away from it is relatability. I want people to feel what I went through," Giveon told Wonderland about his new EP.

Check out the project below. 

