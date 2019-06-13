R.I.P. Lil Snupe: Revisit "Let Me Ride Freestyle"

It's been nearly six years since the untimely passing of Lil Snupe. The late rapper had a bright future ahead of him and was surely on his way to making a mark in the rap game. Snupe passed at the age of 18 but he rapped like he already lived a life of a grown man. Today would have marked his 24th birthday. For this week's #TBT, we bring it back to his RNIC 2 cut over a classic Dre instrumental.

Ahead of the release of Real N***a In Charge 2, Lil Snupe came through with his freestyle over Dr. Dre's "Let Me Ride." The rapper was from Louisiana but he rapped like he was from the East Coast which was evident on every single freestyle he dropped. He was as hungry as ever and in a lot of ways, defined exactly what Dream Chasers was all about. "Shit I'm livin' is real, Grew up in straight hell/ Where niggas throwin' em' shells, I'm tryin' hard to prevail/ But people praying I fail, Hoping I end in jail/ Sittin' with no bail and my family like "Oh Well"/ But I'm making it, Chillin' with my n****s dream chasin' it," he raps on the track.

R.I.P. Lil Snupe.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck any nigga ain't wit' it, I can't get off my mission

But now I'm on the East Coast, West Coast

Lookin' at the bad bitches, smokin' on the best smoke

Bitches say I'm too hot, livin' the life of Biggie and Tupac

N***a you know who shot hit ya' ass with the ooh-wop

The day Jay-Z go broke n***a when Snupe stop

That'll be never bitch, I'm only gettin' better

