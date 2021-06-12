mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RiFF Raff & DJ Whoo Kid Bring It Back On "Silhouette Of The Pinnacle"

Aron A.
June 12, 2021 17:04
68 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Silhouette Of The Pinnacle
RiFF RAFF

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RiFF RAFF is still on the 80s pop wave with his new single.


RiFF RAFF is still active in these streets, despite the tumultuous few years he's had. The rapper's dealt with some legal issues that have since been cleared and apparently, is trying incredibly hard to kick off his celebrity boxing career. Just this week, he called out Ebro with hopes that he would see him in the ring.

As for his music, RiFF RAFF has seemingly gone through a rebranding of sorts filled with nostalgia. His latest single, "Silhouette Of The Pinnacle" is an 80s pop ballad presented by DJ Whoo Kid. Naturally hilarious, the video is far more reminiscent of his alter ego Dale Dan Tony than the eccentric bars he used to serve up.

Regardless, "Silhouette Of The Pinnacle" is an entertaining new release from Jody Highroller.

Quotable Lyrics
Silhouette of the pinnacle
I can feel it in my heart
Living in the shadows
Living in the dark

RiFF RAFF
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  68
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
RiFF RAFF
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS RiFF Raff & DJ Whoo Kid Bring It Back On "Silhouette Of The Pinnacle"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject