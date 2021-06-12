RiFF Raff & DJ Whoo Kid Bring It Back On "Silhouette Of The Pinnacle"

RiFF RAFF is still active in these streets, despite the tumultuous few years he's had. The rapper's dealt with some legal issues that have since been cleared and apparently, is trying incredibly hard to kick off his celebrity boxing career. Just this week, he called out Ebro with hopes that he would see him in the ring.

As for his music, RiFF RAFF has seemingly gone through a rebranding of sorts filled with nostalgia. His latest single, "Silhouette Of The Pinnacle" is an 80s pop ballad presented by DJ Whoo Kid. Naturally hilarious, the video is far more reminiscent of his alter ego Dale Dan Tony than the eccentric bars he used to serve up.

Regardless, "Silhouette Of The Pinnacle" is an entertaining new release from Jody Highroller.

Quotable Lyrics

Silhouette of the pinnacle

I can feel it in my heart

Living in the shadows

Living in the dark