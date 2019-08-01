Rico Nasty Snaps Like Only She Can On "Welcome To The Party" Remix

Rico Nasty has something to get off her chest. Today, the XXL Freshman came through with an alternate take on Pop Smoke's massive "Welcome To The Party," a song that quietly snuck up like a silent assassin. As Pop Smoke's Meet The Woo spreads across New York with the efficacy of a super-virus, Rico Nasty decided to make lemonade. As such, she held it down with a remixed variant, spazzing out like only she can. Which is to say, blending brash screams with more restrained bars. In other words, pure chaos, the Rico way.

"Welcome To The Party" is no different, and fans of Rico Nasty will likely find much to enjoy here. The dynamic instrumental encourages her to go wild, as she pushes her throat to its peak, so much so you can almost hear the tissue tearing. "She act like a thot, she get hit EW," warns Rico, "new color whip, wanna get in, but ya'll can't fit." Let her talk her shit. She's earned it.

Quotable Lyrics

Riding in a coupe blacker than Obama

I just signed a new deal and it got three commas

Please be silent, my bitches be wildin'