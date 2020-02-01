mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Joins Jucee Froot On "Psycho" Remix

Aron A.
February 01, 2020 13:19
Jucee Froot enlists Rico Nasty on the "Psycho" remix.


Jucee Froot is about to make some serious waves this year. Fresh off of signing a joint venture with Atlantic Records & Art@War, Jucee Froot unleashes the remix for her single, "Psycho" with some help from Rico Nasty. The Memphis rapper's single has already been buzzing for a remix. She tackles a grim beat with menacing bars before Rico slides in on the second verse on her A-game. 

“I’m really excited about being signed after being independent and slept on for so long," Jucee told Billboard about her new deal. "Art@War/Atlantic via Loyal 100 understands and respects my vision and ideas with my art. I’m proud to be a part of a new family and can’t wait for the world to hear the pain, the fun and everything else they need to hear from me in the project I have dropping soon.”

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
I feel like Prince, I got purple diamonds dancin' on me
A crazy bitch, I ain't laughin', bitch, ain't nothin' funny
You just a kid, mind your business when I'm talkin' money

