Rico Nasty Drops Off "Time Flies"

XXL Freshman inductee Rico Nasty has shared her first single since she released her Kenny Beats-collaborative project Anger Management, a record that the pair created in five days. Since that time, Rico has been touring the world on the festival circuit as her star continues to rise across the globe. The often confrontational, eccentric rapper exudes a take-it-or-leave-it attitude, and regardless of what one may think about her talents, her work ethic is admirable.

Rico recently spit bars for her Freshman freestyle in hopes of showing off her emcee skills with rhymes like, "I'm the one that's poppin' sh*t / I apply the pressure while you be callin' quits / and you know it's 20 or better when I be walkin' in." Yet, "Time Flies" is set to a more melodic tone as she steps back from the often abrasive approach that she's embodied throughout Anger Management. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

People see me and can't help themselves

B*tches see me and undress themselves

I wouldn't want to be anybody else