mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Drops Off "Time Flies"

Erika Marie
July 24, 2019 02:10
74 Views
03
0
CoverCover

Time Flies
Rico Nasty

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

TACOBELLA is back with her latest.


XXL Freshman inductee Rico Nasty has shared her first single since she released her Kenny Beats-collaborative project Anger Management, a record that the pair created in five days. Since that time, Rico has been touring the world on the festival circuit as her star continues to rise across the globe. The often confrontational, eccentric rapper exudes a take-it-or-leave-it attitude, and regardless of what one may think about her talents, her work ethic is admirable.

Rico recently spit bars for her Freshman freestyle in hopes of showing off her emcee skills with rhymes like, "I'm the one that's poppin' sh*t / I apply the pressure while you be callin' quits / and you know it's 20 or better when I be walkin' in." Yet, "Time Flies" is set to a more melodic tone as she steps back from the often abrasive approach that she's embodied throughout Anger Management. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

People see me and can't help themselves
B*tches see me and undress themselves
I wouldn't want to be anybody else

Rico Nasty
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  74
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Rico Nasty
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rico Nasty Drops Off "Time Flies"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject