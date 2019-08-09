Rick Ross Exemplifies The Modern Badass In "Turnpike Ike"

Renzel shines on this "Port Of Miami 2" banger.

Rick Ross doesn't need an excuse to live lavish. Throughout his career, which has already spawned an impressive ten studio albums, Renzel has earned his stripes as a bonafide boss. Therefore, when he speaks on topics of wealth, luxury, materialistic excellence, and ownership, his voice rings with authority. In spite of his penchant for blockbuster-scale living, Ross decided to keep things simple for his latest visuals. "Turnpike Ike" is relatively basic in nature; for the most part, Ross opts to post up, letting his lovely assistant handle the bulk of the work. It's an effective partnership, is it not?

Despite taking place in a single scene, "Turnpike Ike" successfully captures the essence of Ross' persona, which is to say, the exemplary badass. Draped in leather and gold, Renzel simply exudes gravitas; it's no wonder his Port Of Miami 2 is already garnering acclaim from fans. Check out the visuals for "Turnpike Ike" now, and add your voice below - how does this one stand up to his greater visual catalog?