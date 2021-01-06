mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rick Hyde Spits Bars On Araabmuzik-Produced "Follow Me"

Mitch Findlay
January 06, 2021 13:48
Follow Me
Produced by araabMUZIK

Griselda affiliate Rick Hyde joins up with aarabMUZIK for the dark and melancholic "Follow Me," a preview to his upcoming "Plates 2."


Griselda affiliate Rick Hyde is gearing up to deliver his upcoming Plates 2 project, a sequel to his 2019 album. And while he has yet to provide a release date for what he's got cooking up, Hyde opted to serve up a loosie to tide the fans over, looking into the vault and coming forth with "Follow Me." Produced by araabMUZIK, who conjures up a melancholic and eerie instrumental, Hyde's latest comes heavy on the bars as expected.

There's a rawness on "Follow Me" that calls back to the grimy mixtape era, and Hyde keeps it moving with some hard-hitting reflections. "You know me, kept it solid / if I want it then I got it," raps Hyde, in his opening lines. "Make a profit off the product, don't subject it to narcotics / cause the numbers fluctuating up and down, it's like hydraulics." What it lacks in refinement it makes up for in gritty character, and don't be surprised to Hyde bring plenty more where that came from on Plates 2. Are you interested in seeing a new project from the lyricist?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You know me, kept it solid
If I want it then I got it,
Make a profit off the product, don't subject it to narcotics
Cause the numbers fluctuating up and down, it's like hydraulics

