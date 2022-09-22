Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.

Many around the league are trying to figure out what happened here. It was reported that Udoka's extra-marital relationship was consensual, however, Richard Jefferson has some questions about that. In fact, the former player took to Twitter where he said "When you guys find out the truth" accompanied by a gif from "Mean Girls."

From there, Jefferson took a more serious tone, claiming that if the relationship was consensual, the punishment shouldn't be for this long. In Jefferson's eyes, the length of this suspension should draw some questions.

"Ask yourself if it’s consensual then why the suspension and the length," Jefferson said. "So once you understand it’s 100% consensual from both parties… WHY IS THERE SUCH A LONG SUSPENSION? I repeat … 100% consensual!"

This kind of discourse is dangerous as it could lead to speculation that will get folks in trouble. We're sure more information will come to light soon, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.