Ric Flair is one of the biggest legends in the history of wrestling and if you've been following the WWE for a long time, then you probably have a particular soft spot for Flair. The Nature Boy has been with the organization for quite a few decades now and even in his 70s, Flair has remained a part of the WWE family. Of course, his daughter Charlotte is one of the most popular women's wrestlers out right now, and he has had every reason to stay with the company and collect checks.

Recently, however, numerous big names have been leaving the WWE and it looks like many of them are hoping to go to an organization like the AEW, which values the fans a lot more. As for Flair, the politics of the WWE can be strenuous, especially at his age.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Now, it is being reported that Flair was able to officially negotiate his release from the WWE, which means he no longer has to work for Vince McMahon. While this may be a triumph for Flair, there is no denying that he is going to be missed by all of the fans out there. In fact, Flair became the top trend on Twitter as fans wished Flair a happy farewell from the WWE.

You can see what fans had to say about the news, in the tweets below. In the meantime, sound off on the matter in the comments section.