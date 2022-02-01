Back in 2018, Ric Flair and his then-girlfriend Wendy Barlow had what appeared to be an incredibly extravagant wedding in which both of them had a lot of fun. Since that time, the two have remained together, however, Flair took to Twitter today to drop the sad news that the two were actually going to go their separate ways. They had decided to take a break from one another for a while, however, in the end, they decided that it would just be better to break up entirely.

Interestingly enough, Flair told PEOPLE Magazine that he was never actually married to Barlow, which caused some confusion. As it turns out, the wedding ceremony was just for show, and they never actually signed official marriage papers. Either way, Flair was extremely grateful for the time he spent with Barlow, as he outlined in the tweets below.

Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

"After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!" Flair wrote. "This Is An Opportunity For Wendy Who Spent Four Years Taking Care Of Me Every Day During My Period Of Illness. She Deserves Every Minute Of The Rest Of Her Life To Be Who She Is- Lovely, Kind Hearted, Intelligent; And Not Have To Take Care Of Me!"

This must be a very difficult time for the 72-year-old, so we wish him nothing but the best, moving forward.

