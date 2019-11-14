RetcH Is ''Still Goin Up" On His Latest Project

RetcH has been applying pressure this whole year. Kicking off the year with Rich Than The Opps was already a sure sign that he about to have a good year but it felt like he remained a bit low key following its release. Thankfully, he came out with more music following the summer and today, he dropped off his latest project, Still Goin' Up. The project includes seven tracks in total with no features.

Still Goin' Up comes a few months after he released his joint project with Gu Mitch, GuWiiMoney. He followed that up with his ScHoolboy Q collaboration "On Me." Hopefully, he maintains his pace in 2020. We're excited to hear whatever else he has in store in the future.

Peep his new project below.