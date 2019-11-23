Fans of the new Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, are getting antsy with Christmas fast approaching and still no merch available for one of the show's main characters; however, it seems like that is soon to change. CNBC is reporting that apparel and accessories focused on "Baby Yoda," as fans are calling the unnamed character, are on the way.

"A person familiar with the company plans" says that these new items could arrive as early as this weekend and will be sold through Amazon, Zazzle, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Hot Topic, Box Lunch, as well as the Disney Store, ShopDisney and at the Disney Parks.

Prior to this news, it was assumed that Baby Yoda merch wouldn't make it in time for the holidays, after creator Jon Favreau explained putting merch on hold to keep the character's reveal a secret: “I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Favreau told Entertainment Tonight during a red carpet interview. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

Be on the lookout for any new merch popping up this weekend.