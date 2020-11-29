US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went live on Twitch for the second time, Friday night, to stream the popular game Among Us with some of the websites' most popular streamers, as well as the leader of the New Democratic Party in Canada, Jagmeet Singh.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

The event was organized in part by streamers Hasan Piker (Hasanabi) and Ryan Letourneau (Northernlion). Other popular figures to participate in the stream included ContraPoints, Alanah Pearce, Jack Septic Eye, xQc, and more.

Ocasio-Cortez boasted the following day that the group was able to raise over $200k for eviction defense, food pantries, and more.

"We did it!" AOC said in a tweet. "$200k raised in one livestream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more. This is going to make such a difference for those who need it most right now. Thank you all."

"Thank you @AOC!" replied Singh. "It was awesome chatting with you about how we can build a better world. In Canada, things aren't perfect and we face many of the same challenges. But, together we can do better."

AOC previously streamed with Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, last month, in order to promote voter turnout ahead of Election Day.

