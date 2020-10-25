Renni Rucci & Kevin Gates Let The Ones Fly On "Hands On Ya Knees"

If the name Renni Rucci hasn't popped up on your radar at least once this year, you're about to get familiar with her soon. The Charlotte rapper is the latest buzzing name to come out of the Carolinas in recent times and she hasn't slowed down at all. Big Renni and this year's QuickTape put a spotlight on her name and it seems like with each release, she's showing strong signs of dominating 2021.

Rucci came through with a big collaboration alongside Kevin Gates titled, "Hands On Ya Knees." Dashes of R&B, mixed with the Southern bounce fill the production as Rucci and Gates deliver big flexes. They swap bars across the track with Rucci proving that she can hold down her own alongside the Baton Rouge giant.

The latest anthem from Rucci contains a sample of Juvenile's "Back Dat Azz Up" which is as fitting as any for a song about twerking.

Peep the record below. How y'all feelin' about Big Renni's new collab with Kevin Gates?

Quotable Lyrics

Diamonds on reflector

When I'm talkin' 'bout whatever

Never had your pussy pleasured by a mouth full of metal

Turned the Fanta orange, in beginning it was yellow

Hate to be alone, options open, I got several

