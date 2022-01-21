Hip-hop continues to mourn the loss of Drakeo The Ruler, who was killed a few days before Christmas after he was stabbed in the neck. Fans, friends, and peers continue to keep his memory alive, and his contributions to hip-hop during his stint in the game will be forever remembered as nothing less than legendary.



Via HNHH

Remble, a fellow member of the Stinc Team and one of the most exciting new rappers on the West Coast, recently sat down with the Los Angeles Times where he discussed Drakeo's death. He said that he was initially supposed to attend Once Upon A Time Festival in Los Angeles but decided against it. Instead, he headed straight ot the studio after celebrating at Roddy Ricch's release party for Live Life Fast.

Remble explained that he first heard that Drakeo was potentially harmed after a text from the late rapper's aunt. "She texted me that it was all yellow tape and helicopters there. I kind of was just shocked. I started calling around, I wasn’t getting no answers," he said.

He continued to say that afterward, he saw the number of tributes flooding the timeline as he received calls from people sharing updates on the situation.

"I just started getting calls back to back to back that Drakeo was in trouble,” he said. “As the hours went by, we started seeing posts on Instagram, the ‘Rest in Peace’ posts. Losing Drakeo just like we lost Nipsey Hussle. It was devastating.”

Check out our final interview with Drakeo The Ruler here.

[Via]