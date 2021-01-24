Steph Curry is widely considered as the best three-point shooter of all-time and he still has plenty of years left in the NBA to go. While Ray Allen has the record for most made threes in the history of the sport, Curry reached a huge milestone last night as he officially passed Reggie Miller for second all-time. Now, Curry is within 500 three-pointers of Ray Allen, which is a record that Curry could surpass in about three to five years.

Following last night's game, Curry was surprised by Reggie Miller and his son Ryker, who congratulated the Golden State Warriors star on his achievement. Miller went on to note that he understands Currys' grind and that he can't wait to see what else he accomplishes.

"I know what goes into that," Miller said. "I know the countless hours when it's easy to go hang with your boys, hit the club, sleep, do other things, but you're in the lab getting your work done, so the sacrifices obviously with your family, you're an unbelievable father and family man, and I know there's sacrifices that come with that. And the blend that you have your family and basketball and Dub Nation, the Millers are very proud of you, especially this little guy. He is your No. 1 fan. So thank you so much for what you have done, my friend."

Curry still has a lot of years left in the league and we're when all is said and done, he will have over 3,000 three-pointers made. While he's already a legend, reaching that goal would just be yet another accolade on a stacked resume.

Al Bello/Getty Images