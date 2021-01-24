Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry passed NBA legend Reggie Miller for the second-most made 3-pointers in NBA history. Curry drained his 2,561st career 3-pointer during the team's 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Curry is now 411 3-pointers behind Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the most in NBA history. Curry passed Miller's mark just 715 games into his career. For comparison, it took Miller 1,389 games for the milestone.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed the achievement prior to Saturday's game.

What defines Steph is his ability to hit the 3s on or off the dribble. Either on the dribble with all of his movement or playing off the ball, and that's probably where he and Ray Allen are most alike. Reggie was much more an off-ball, catch-and-shoot, 3-point guy. Shoot off pin-downs and curls and that sort of thing. But Steph and Ray, in my mind, are the two greatest ever in terms of the diversity of their 3-point shots, which is why they're going to be atop that list. The ability to shoot it in so many different ways is just an incredible threat for defenses to have to deal with.

The Warriors are currently 8-8.

