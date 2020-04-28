Reese LAFLARE Pops Out With "Diva Vol. 1" Ft. K Camp

Reese LAFLARE's is back with brand new music to accompany the launch of his clothing brand Diva. Aptly titled Diva Vol. 1, Reese describes the three-track project as a "visual musical experience to go with the clothes." The rapper's new project includes production from Don Cannon and JetsonMade with K Camp serving as the sonly feature of the song, "Motion."

"This is a Visual musical experience to go with the clothes 🤯.. I wanted to do something different and that represented me as a person and as a BRAND. THIS AINT NO MERCH," he said about the drop on an Instagram post, later adding that each drop on Diva will be accompanied by new music.

Along with the project, he released the visuals for "Line Em Up."