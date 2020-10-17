Reason explains what's going on with TDE and calls himself the "glue."
Reason of Top Dawg Entertainment says he is the "glue" holding the label together and that they are "going through a weird time." The rapper signed to TDE in 2018.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
"I almost feel like I hold that place right now as the glue, and I’m always going to give that honesty," Reason told HipHopDX. "I’m not saying it like I’m crowning myself, but n****s wouldn’t had no music from TDE this year if it wasn’t for me. 'New Beginnings' is the first TDE drop, and I gave n****s the Q verse, I gave n****s two ‘Soul’ verses, I tried to get diverse and gave you an Isaiah verse with JID."
"Everybody knows we’re the best team in the league," Reason continued. "Everybody knows that, but with the mix of COVID, Dave Free leaving, Dot not dropping because of family things, and just all of that put us back a little bit. ... To give some foreshadowing to it, I feel like the Warriors are going to be the best team in the league next year, and I feel the same way about us.
