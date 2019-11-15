Two-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis walked away from the NFL in 2012, but the stellar play of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has Lewis dreaming of a comeback.

During a recent appearance on Showtime's “Inside the NFL,” the Ravens legend explained how he told Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti that he still has a little gas left in the tank.

“I told Steve [Bisciotti] the other night in the box, ‘You know I still got two quarters in me. I can come play with LJ [Lamar Jackson],’” Lewis said. “If you all are holding the ball for seven minutes on a drive, and then nine minutes on a drive, I’m like ‘Man, I’ve never had that in my career.’” “L.J., the next time I text you, you better text me back,” Lewis added. “Your texts are flooded, but when the general calls, I need you to answer.”

Jackson, 22, has established himself as an MVP candidate in just his second season in the league and the stats through his first 16 NFL starts are absolutely jaw-dropping.

As first pointed out by ESPN "Get Up" producer Paul Hembekides, through their 16 NFL starts, Jackson has more wins than Patrick Mahomes, more rushing yards than LaDainian Tomlinson, more yards per attempt than Aaron Rodgers, a higher passer rating than Tom Brady, and a better completion percentage than Drew Brees.

In his lating outing against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson completed 15-of-17 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 65 yards, including the Michael Vick-esque TD scamper shown below.

The Ravens (8-2) have a bye this weekend and they'll host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night when they return to the field in Week 12.