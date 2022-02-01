Ravyn Lenae Returns With Steve Lacy For "Skin Tight"

It's been a minute since we heard from songstress Rayvn Lenae. More than a minute, in fact, a good three years. The singer first made waves with her 2018 EP, Crush, positioning herself as someone to keep an eye on when it came to the ever-expanding and evolving r'n'b space. The EP featured fan-favorite cuts like "Computer Love" and "4 Leaf Clover," both of which happened to feature fellow singer Steve Lacy.

Now, Ravyn is back, and not just that, but Steve Lacy is by her side. The two reunite for yet another stunning and sprawling collab, "Skin Tight," which arrived complete with a music video. In the visuals, Ravyn dabbles with CGI for an altogether futuristic and strange scene-- in particular, there is a scene with a pile of manikin-like dolls that resemble humans, all on top of each other in seemingly provocative ways, with limbs that are bendy, twisted, and elongated. The video is directed by Zongbo Jiang. Check it out and let us know what you think.

As far as the record itself, Ravyn shared a quick statement about her return:

"I wanted to snap people into my world through the sonics, so they can feel how I’ve felt over the past couple of years… It has those hypnotic elements, but it’s very simple, familiar, and fresh. Thematically, it’s about not being in a relationship with somebody, but still having those physical and mental ties. It speaks to sharing kinetic energy with another person, even if time has passed and you aren’t together anymore."

Stay tuned for more from Ravyn in 2022.

Quotable Lyrics

Hold me while you can, hold me while you can

I’ll still be your friend, you come back again

Hold me while you can, hold me while you can