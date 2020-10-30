Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested this past Tuesday after he allegedly got into an altercation with his girlfriend during a visit. According to a report from ESPN, the 23-year-old shooting guard was in Manhattan with his 20-year-old girlfriend when a "verbal dispute" allegedly turned violent. Davis reportedly slapped her in the face before taking her phone and smashing it. Following the altercation, Davis' girlfriend reported that she had hurt her eye and that her child was in the room throughout the entire exchange.

Since then, Davis was charged with "assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and harassment." Today, the Raptors replied to the allegations and police investigation by issuing a statement to their fans. As you can see in the tweet below, the Raptors are well-aware of what's going on and are committed to taking this seriously.

“The Toronto Raptors take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the League in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team," the statement reads.

Davis is set to appear in court in December, where he will choose his next course of action. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates on this matter.

Image via Kevin. C Cox/Getty Images