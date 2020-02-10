Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has reportedly been sued by an Oakland police officer, who claims that Ujiri assaulted him following Toronto's NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors. According to The Toronto Star, sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland alleges that Ujiri struck him in the face and chest at Oracle Arena on June 13, 2019, after Strickland demanded to see Ujiri's on-court access credentials.

According to the report, the lawsuit states that Ujiri's alleged actions were "foreseeable" based on "previous altercations involving similar circumstances." In addition to Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the NBA were named in the suit for failing to warn the plaintiff of Ujiri's "violent predisposition" and "propensity for physical violence prior to his assault on Strickland."

Per The Toronto Star:

"The suit, which seeks medical expenses, lost wages and other damages, also accuses the defendants of failing to "provide adequate safety and security to the public" and "failing to post signs warning of danger, including the danger of Masai Ujiri."

Back in October, prosecutors in California announced that no official charges would be filed again Masai, but it appears Strickland is determined to get some money out of the whole ordeal. Check out footage from the incident in question below.