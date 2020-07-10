NBA players are finally starting to settle into their new living quarters in the inaugural Orlando bubble city. This strategy is ultimately a way for the players to avoid being infected by the Coronavirus. It remains to be seen whether or not this strategy is actually going to work, but so far, it seems like a promising endeavor. Despite this, there are some concerns when it comes to the players and the conditions they will be living in. Of course, their families aren't able to join them, and they will be isolated for the most part.

While some players have made the most of their new rooms, not everyone is a fan. Perhaps the biggest critic of the Orlando hotels is none other than Rajon Rondo of the Los Angeles Lakers. Recently, Rondo took to his Instagram story where he eviscerated his new surroundings, saying that it looked like a Motel 6.

As you can imagine, Rondo's comments didn't go over too well with fans who felt as though the Lakers star should be appreciative of the opportunity to play. Not to mention, there are many in less fortunate circumstances, so the hotel room isn't exactly the biggest inconvenience.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how other players feel about their rooms, as they begin settling in. We can only imagine what kind of suite LeBron was given.