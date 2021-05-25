Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown Share New Single "I Still Love You"

Two legends are coming together to offer a smooth collaborative effort in the coming weeks. Raheem DeVaughn and Apollo Brown have been teasing the release of Lovesick over the past few months and soon, the project will be released in full. They recently came through with a brand new single off of the project titled, "I Still Love You." Brown's warm production delivers a dose of 90s nostalgia truewhile DeVaughn's passionate performance amplifies it even further.

"When I made the beat for ‘I Still Love You,’ I was all about just creating a beautiful vibe that Raheem can glide across. He did just that and then some” Apollo Brown said of the song. “Something a little different from the other joints on the album, but just as appealing and worthy of the same closed-eye head nods. Great track with equally great content.”

Quotable Lyrics

I stay focused

My thoughts stay clear on you

So keep believing

'Cause you are my dream come true



