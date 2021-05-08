Rah Swish Comes Through With "Woo It Again"

Brooklyn is still on the rise. The drill scene has gotten a bit oversaturated in the past year, especially with Pop Smoke's passing. However, there's still a slew of artists that are bringing their stories to the world. Take Rah Swish, for example. He's been carving out his own lane in the drill scene to his own success and each track feels like he's exploring beyond the regional sound that he entered with.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest offering, "Woo It Again." The rapper takes on grungy, guitar-heavy production as he heavily reps the BK. "Feelin' like I'm Jigga/ New Yankee fitted," he raps on the track.

Peep the latest from Rah Swish below and keep your eyes peeled for his next album.

Quotable Lyrics

Told her I'm from the Big, but they swear they ain't Coogie

Baby girl, I'm double G, you should know that I'm Gucci

Percocet and Molly water, bae, this shit got me moody

If that n***a act up, he get smoked like a loosie

