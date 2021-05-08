mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rah Swish Comes Through With "Woo It Again"

Aron A.
May 08, 2021 16:55
108 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Woo It Again
Rah Swish

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rah Swish is back with another one.


Brooklyn is still on the rise. The drill scene has gotten a bit oversaturated in the past year, especially with Pop Smoke's passing. However, there's still a slew of artists that are bringing their stories to the world. Take Rah Swish, for example. He's been carving out his own lane in the drill scene to his own success and each track feels like he's exploring beyond the regional sound that he entered with.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest offering, "Woo It Again." The rapper takes on grungy, guitar-heavy production as he heavily reps the BK. "Feelin' like I'm Jigga/ New Yankee fitted," he raps on the track.

Peep the latest from Rah Swish below and keep your eyes peeled for his next album.

Quotable Lyrics
Told her I'm from the Big, but they swear they ain't Coogie
Baby girl, I'm double G, you should know that I'm Gucci
Percocet and Molly water, bae, this shit got me moody
If that n***a act up, he get smoked like a loosie

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  108
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Rah Swish
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rah Swish Comes Through With "Woo It Again"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject