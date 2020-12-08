mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rae Rae's Posthumous Album "Right On Time" is Here

December 07, 2020
Right On Time
Rae Rae

Rae Rae's posthumous album "Right On Time" arrives ft. Stunna 4 Vegas, 42 Dugg and more.


There have been many tragic deaths this year. Some have been of known stars while others have been of the buzzing rappers whose lives have been cut short. 17-year-old Rae Rae was on his way to doing some big things. The success of his single, "Crash Flow" propelled him towards stardom, ultimately landing him a deal with Motown Records. The rapper was shot and killed in Atlanta this past July. 

This past weekend, the rapper's posthumous album, Right On Time dropped in its entirety. The album is 10 songs in length with appearances from Taeman, Mak Sauce and Lil Pj. The project also includes the remix to "Crash Flow (Aint Trippin)" ft. Stunna 4 Vegas and 42 Dugg.

RIP Rae Rae. Check out the posthumous release from the rapper below. 

